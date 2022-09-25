Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180,792.00

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $6.42 million and $180,792.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance Coin Profile

Tidal Finance’s launch date was March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tidal Finance’s official website is www.tidal.finance.

Tidal Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidal Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidal Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidal Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

