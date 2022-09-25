Crust Shadow (CSM) Market Capitalization Achieves $622,231.69

Crust Shadow (CSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Crust Shadow has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $622,231.69 and approximately $17,884.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005240 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,089.19 or 1.00000473 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004883 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00058855 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00067152 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust Shadow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

