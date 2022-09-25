Smooth Love Potion Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Smooth Love Potion has a market capitalization of $28.29 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007330 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011107 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10747402 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Profile

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 8,396,588,339 coins. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smooth Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smooth Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

