Carillonium finance Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (CAROM)

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 96.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. Carillonium finance has a total market cap of $13,901.51 and approximately $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carillonium finance has traded down 92% against the dollar. One Carillonium finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007330 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011107 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10747402 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Carillonium finance
Carillonium finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Buying and Selling Carillonium finance
