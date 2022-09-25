Cortex 1-Day Volume Tops $1.91 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 25th. Cortex has a total market cap of $22.49 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000585 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Cortex has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cortex Profile

Cortex’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 201,336,326 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs.

Buying and Selling Cortex

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an open-source, peer-to-peer, decentralized blockchain that supports Artificial Intelligence (AI) models to be uploaded and executed on a distributed network. Cortex achieves AI democratization by providing an open-source AI platform where AI models can be easily integrated into smart contracts to create AI-enhanced decentralized applications (DApps).Cortex (CTXC) started out as an ERC20 Tokens but have since been swapped to MainNet CTXC tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

