OpenOcean Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.51 Million (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, OpenOcean has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a market cap of $23.51 million and approximately $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean (CRYPTO:OOE) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

