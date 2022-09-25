iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 504,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 52,193 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,872,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 959.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 265,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 240,772 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 172,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 779.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 90,392 shares during the period.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:SVAL opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

