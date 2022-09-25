441 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Bell Bank

Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after acquiring an additional 488,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,403,800,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $468.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $520.99 and a 200-day moving average of $546.86. The firm has a market cap of $189.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.00 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

