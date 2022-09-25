Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 70 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,261,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $337,369,000 after buying an additional 175,786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Stryker by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 968,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $258,868,000 after buying an additional 129,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.29.

SYK stock opened at $206.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

