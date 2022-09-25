Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,195 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 135.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDA opened at $108.41 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.29 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.03%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.