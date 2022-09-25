Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 650 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,289,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,437,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,604,000 after purchasing an additional 299,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 5,318.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,228,000 after purchasing an additional 251,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter.

FTI Consulting Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.36 and a 52-week high of $190.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $754.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

