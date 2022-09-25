Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 89,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Evergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $64.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

