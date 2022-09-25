McAdam LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 178.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

IWN stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.88. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $131.13 and a 52-week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

