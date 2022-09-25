Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 149.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centene by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Centene by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.3 %

CNC stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $86.43. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CNC. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

