Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 125 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WSM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,114,000 after purchasing an additional 126,269 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.99. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.40. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,536,977.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,500. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WSM. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

