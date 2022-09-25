Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Buys 378 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Baxter International by 2,202.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,650,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,164 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Baxter International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,117,566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,656,000 after purchasing an additional 112,051 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,087,095 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,293,000 after acquiring an additional 191,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 816,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,318,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Stock Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.17. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAX. Cowen cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

