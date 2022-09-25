Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ALLETE by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 24,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 889,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 34,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 469,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,164,000 after purchasing an additional 75,954 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALE. StockNews.com cut ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

ALE opened at $56.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $61.24. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.54 and a 52-week high of $68.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.61.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 71.82%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

