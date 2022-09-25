McAdam LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. McAdam LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 4.9% during the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 10.8% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 77.8% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 211,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

