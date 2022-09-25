Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in General Mills by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 416,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 100,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $79.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $81.24.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,317 shares of company stock worth $7,429,156. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

General Mills Company Profile



General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

