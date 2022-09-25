McAdam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of MGC opened at $129.10 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $127.06 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.12.
