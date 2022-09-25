McAdam LLC Buys 591 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 141.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC opened at $151.38 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.80 and a one year high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

