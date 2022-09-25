Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $30,635,000 after acquiring an additional 929,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,157,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,904,000 after buying an additional 208,895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,847,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,523,000 after buying an additional 115,104 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 446.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 115,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 94,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after buying an additional 56,505 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

