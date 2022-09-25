Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,690,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,303,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,379,000 after buying an additional 345,565 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,013,000 after buying an additional 1,862,359 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 792,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,380,000 after buying an additional 5,285 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $111.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

