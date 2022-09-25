McAdam LLC Acquires Shares of 60,285 Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 181.6% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth about $221,555,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.59.

Toast stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $69.93.

In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,099,087.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,625.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,897,693 shares of company stock valued at $44,775,447. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

