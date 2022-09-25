State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Stake Cut by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in State Street by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in State Street by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.81.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $63.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.79 and a 12-month high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

State Street Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.