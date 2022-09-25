Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 430 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

NYSE UL opened at $43.85 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.54 and a one year high of $55.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

