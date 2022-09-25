5,283 Shares in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter worth $12,135,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 38.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL opened at $105.32 on Friday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.27 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54.

