Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Shares Sold by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,284 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 1.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at $388,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of UDEC opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.58. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $31.22.

