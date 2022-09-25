Scout Investments Inc. Invests $21.75 Million in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,746,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.09% of Albemarle as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $269.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.52. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $308.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $357.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.45.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.