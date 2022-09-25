Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 35,485 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,485 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UJAN. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 1,428.5% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 595,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 556,116 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,272,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 568,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,642,000 after purchasing an additional 323,637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 232.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 281,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,753,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78.

