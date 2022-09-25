McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $91.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

