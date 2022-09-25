Advisory Alpha LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.97 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.