Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 4,634 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $42,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $46,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,597,461.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.60. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.34%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Stories

