Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires 10,402 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after acquiring an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,933 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.25 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.24 and a 52-week high of $51.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.