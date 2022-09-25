Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,464 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,722,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $53.11 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.56.

