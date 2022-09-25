Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 11,104 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,911,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Enbridge by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 44,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Enbridge by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 144,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,447,000 after purchasing an additional 147,477 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Raymond James raised shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.75.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

