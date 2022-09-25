Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,432 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,508,029 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $228,035,000 after purchasing an additional 46,948 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $251,898,000. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.29 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,451 shares of company stock worth $1,997,952 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

