Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Trimmed by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Lennar were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,788,000 after acquiring an additional 309,083 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,056,000 after acquiring an additional 722,560 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,805,000 after acquiring an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,577,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEN. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.77.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

