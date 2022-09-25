Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Position Reduced by Kaizen Financial Strategies

Kaizen Financial Strategies decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Schwab 1000 Index ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kaizen Financial Strategies’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab 1000 Index ETF worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 3,976.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $35.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $35.13 and a one year high of $47.03.

