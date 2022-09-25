Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $113.40 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $110.78 and a twelve month high of $167.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.38.

