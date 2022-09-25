Kaizen Financial Strategies Increases Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP stock opened at $46.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

