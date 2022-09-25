Kaizen Financial Strategies Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XSW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,245.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSW stock opened at $106.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $124.70. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $104.72 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.