Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Has $538,000 Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

Qorvo Stock Performance

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total transaction of $268,618.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $82.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.47 and a 1 year high of $178.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

