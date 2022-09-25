Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $1.47 Million in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEI stock opened at $114.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.60. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.45 and a 12-month high of $130.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

(Get Rating)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.