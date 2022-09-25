Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $115.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $113.22 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.57.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

