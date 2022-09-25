Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Buys Shares of 100,000 Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC owned 4.44% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIPR opened at $6.31 on Friday. Generation Income Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 11.83, a current ratio of 11.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.60). Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.12%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Generation Income Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.40%.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

