Kaizen Financial Strategies Sells 486 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Kaizen Financial Strategies reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Rollins Financial bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $69.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.38. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

