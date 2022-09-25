Kaizen Financial Strategies Purchases Shares of 5,841 H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $43.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRB. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other H&R Block news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,719,821.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.