Kaizen Financial Strategies Has $249,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kaizen Financial Strategies cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,269 shares during the quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies’ holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $603,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 47,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $55.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $86.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.44.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

