Kaizen Financial Strategies Acquires New Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2022

Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 84.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 82.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.76.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $89.34 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $305.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day moving average is $114.37.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

